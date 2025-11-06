Watch: Krystal Officially Announces Solo Album “Solitary” In New Behind-The-Scenes Documentary

Krystal is officially making her return as a solo artist!

On November 6, Krystal announced her long-awaited solo album through the first episode of her documentary series “Charging Crystals,” released on her agency’s official YouTube channel.

The episode offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her solo album, featuring the creative process that took place between London and Jeju, as well as a recording session in San Francisco with globally acclaimed singer-songwriter and producer Toro y Moi.

At the end of the video, she revealed that her first single album “Solitary” will be released on November 27 at 6 p.m. KST. Physical album pre-orders will be available from November 13 at 3 p.m. until midnight KST on November 21.

