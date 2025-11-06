fromis_9 Confirmed To Make December Comeback With Winter Carol Song

It’s official: fromis_9 is making a comeback this December!

On November 5, Xportsnews reported that fromis_9 is gearing up for their December return and is currently in the final stages of preparation.

Their agency ASND Entertainment confirmed the news, sharing, “fromis_9 will be making a comeback sometime in December. They’re preparing a carol-style track that perfectly fits the winter season, so please look forward to it and show lots of love.”

This will mark fromis_9’s first comeback in about six months since the release of their sixth mini album “From Our 20’s” in June.

Are you excited for fromis_9’s comeback? Stay tuned for more updates!

Source (1) (2)