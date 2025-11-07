Jung So Min Meets Privately With Choi Woo Shik's Grandmother In 'Would You Marry Me'

SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” has shared an intriguing sneak peek of its next episode!

“Would You Marry Me” is a romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min plays Yoo Mary, a small business owner who needs his cooperation in order to claim the prize she won in a newlywed home lottery.

Spoilers

Previously on “Would You Marry Me,” fake spouses Kim Woo Joo and Yoo Mary began dating for real—but things took an ominous turn when Mary’s legal husband Kim Woo Joo (Seo Bum June) found out about their fake marriage.

In newly released stills from the upcoming episode of the drama, Woo Joo and Mary attend Myungsoondang’s 80th anniversary banquet. Woo Joo looks dapper in a formal suit and neatly styled hair, while Mary opts for a chic outfit that seems like it would be perfect for meeting a boyfriend’s parents.

It looks as though Mary made the right choice: in one photo from the episode, Mary is seen talking alone with Woo Joo’s grandmother Go Pil Nyeon (Jung Ae Ri), the chairwoman of Myungsoondang. Although Mary wears a polite smile, the tension is palpable as she keeps her eyes on the ground with her hands clasped together, piquing curiosity about why the two women are meeting privately.

In another set of stills, Woo Joo and Mary exchange furtive glances at the banquet hall while holding their phones in hand, suggesting that the two are texting one another.

Notably, Mary’s eyes are wide with surprise, raising the question of what Woo Joo could have texted her to elicit such a reaction.

To find out what goes down at the 80th anniversary banquet, catch the next episode of “Would You Marry Me” on November 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Jung So Min in “Love Reset” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Choi Woo Shik’s film “The Policeman’s Lineage” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)