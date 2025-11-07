Watch: Won Ji An is Park Seo Joon's Chaotic First Love In 'Surely Tomorrow' Teaser

JTBC’s upcoming rom-com “Surely Tomorrow” has shared a new sneak peek of the drama!

“Surely Tomorrow” is a romantic comedy about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.

The newly released teaser begins with heart-fluttering moments from Gyeong Do and Ji Woo’s youth. However, the sweet atmosphere is broken as Seo Ji Woo asks, “Gyeong Do, shall we sleep together?” leaving Gyeong Do extremely flustered.

Seo Ji Woo continues to rile up Gyeong Do, petting his head and approaching him in class, shaking up Gyeong Do’s heart in the process. When Gyeong Do asks, “Then what are we?” Seo Ji Woo boldly responds, “We almost slept together,” leaving Gyeong Do speechless.

Even after time passes, Seo Ji Woo remains a force to be reckoned with. Gyeong Do wonders, “Why can’t she live quietly?” Eventually, Seo Ji Woo tells Gyeong Do, “Write my divorce news.”

At the end of the teaser, a brief glimpse into their past shows Gyeong Do struggling with his first love, with Cha Woo Shik (Kang Ki Doong) advising him to break up. Nevertheless, Gyeong Do still takes Seo Ji Woo’s side, saying, “She has a good heart.”

Check out the teaser below!

“Surely Tomorrow” will premiere in December.

