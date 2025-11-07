Ahn Eun Jin Dishes On Her On-Screen Romance With Jang Ki Yong In 'Dynamite Kiss'

Ahn Eun Jin has shared her thoughts on her upcoming drama “Dynamite Kiss”!

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy about a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother in order to get a job and a team leader who falls in love with her. Defying the common trope of “fourth episode ending = first kiss scene” seen in many rom-com dramas, “Dynamite Kiss” will begin its thrilling love story with a kiss instead.

Ahn Eun Jin will star as Go Da Rim, a cheerful and resilient single woman who shares an earth-shattering “dynamite kiss” with Gong Ji Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong) before disappearing, leaving him crestfallen. When she later lands a job by pretending to be a married mom with a six-year-old kid, she is shocked to find out that Gong Ji Hyuk works at the company—and as her superior, no less.

Go Da Rim is a multifaceted character who displays many different sides throughout the drama, going from an unemployed woman seeking a job to an office worker, fake mother, and fake married woman.

“Da Rim’s circumstances are constantly changing, so there’s no room for monotony,” said Ahn Eun Jin. “Although she solves her problems one by one and moves forward, there are constantly new situations that she needs to overcome. That’s why, in my acting, I focused on surrendering to Da Rim’s situation at any given moment. Because Da Rim becomes stronger as she keeps completing the quests she finds herself facing.”

Although Go Da Rim wasn’t an easy role to play, Ahn Eun Jin shared that she felt deeply attached to the character, and she also expressed confidence in her on-screen romance with Jang Ki Yong.

The actress remarked, “As soon as you watch the first episode, you’ll immediately feel, ‘A drama has arrived that is truly fun and will make my heart flutter. This is a drama that will make me want to fall deeply into its world and feel the butterflies.’ If you give yourself over to the fast-paced plot that will keep you on the edge of your seat from Episode 1 until the very end, I think you’ll find yourself falling in love with Da Rim and Ji Hyuk before you know it.”

Ahn Eun Jin went on to conclude, “I’m already excited at the thought of meeting viewers through this romantic drama that will truly make viewers’ hearts race. With the autumn weather rapidly getting colder, we’ve prepared a drama that will melt your hearts and keep them warm. I hope you’ll enjoy watching it comfortably. See you soon!”

“Dynamite Kiss” will premiere on November 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Eun Jin in “Citizen of a Kind” on Viki below!

Watch Now

Source (1)