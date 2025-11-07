3 Key Reasons To Watch Jeon So Nee And Lee Yoo Mi's New Suspense Drama 'As You Stood By'

“As You Stood By” is gearing up for its premiere today!

Adapted from Hideo Okuda’s critically acclaimed novel “Naomi and Kanako,” “As You Stood By” follows two women who are driven to the brink, facing an inescapable reality that forces them to consider murder as their only way out. The drama will be directed by Lee Jung Rim, who directed “VIP” and “Revenant.”

Ahead of its release today, “As You Stood By” has shared three key reasons to tune in to the drama:

The desperate scheme of two friends and an unpredictable story

The first key point to watch is the start of a friend duo’s most desperate collusion and a story in which you can’t foresee even one step ahead. Jo Eun Su (Jeon So Nee), trapped in the hell of her past, and Jo Hui Su (Lee Yoo Mi), unable to escape the hell of her present—their choices and the chain of events those choices set in motion will keep viewers on edge every single moment.

Adding further tension are Noh Jin Pyo (Jang Seung Jo), the husband tightening the noose around Hui Su, and Jin So Baek (Lee Moo Saeng), a mysterious figure orbiting Eun Su.

Powerful acting showdown by Jeon So Nee, Lee Yoo Mi, Jang Seung Jo, and Lee Moo Saeng

The second key point to watch is the acting ensemble of four stars who bring richly drawn characters to life amid relentless suspense and a tension-charged plot.

Jeon So Nee is set to deliver a powerful performance as Jo Eun Su, a capable assistant manager on the VIP-dedicated team at a department store’s luxury division. Anticipation is high for her nuanced portrayal of emotions that swing to extremes as she and her one-and-only friend Hui Su band together to save each other.

Lee Yoo Mi delicately inhabits Jo Hui Su, once a promising children’s book author who is now scrambling to escape a brutal cycle of domestic violence. Her fine-grained depiction of a character enduring a nightmare reality will heighten immersion.

Jang Seung Jo makes a forceful impact in dual roles, flawlessly embodying two starkly contrasting characters: Hui Su’s husband Noh Jin Pyo and Jang Gang, an employee at Jingang Trading.

Lee Moo Saeng commands the screen as Jin So Baek, the head of Jingang Trading with a dark past unknown to others, who quietly keeps watch over Eun Su and Hui Su. The four actors’ absorbing performances promise to convey each character’s storm-tossed emotions in full.

Stylish direction and meticulous production by Lee Jung Rim

The final key point to watch is the finely crafted production that adds depth to the characters’ narratives. Director Lee Jung Rim—who captivated both audiences and critics with her keen sensibilities in the film “Revenant” and the drama “VIP”—delivers both razor-edge, unpredictable suspense and a resonant message in “As You Stood By.”

Director Lee Jung Rim also talked about collaborating with music director Primary, saying, “Beyond heightening the tension and sparking curiosity, the music at times leads viewers to interpret situations from a completely different angle, enriching the story,” signaling a maximization of both emotion and suspense.

“As You Stood By” premieres on Netflix on November 7.

