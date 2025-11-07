Watch: Jung Kyung Ho Desperately Wants To Go Back To His Old Life In Snow White-Inspired Teaser For 'Pro Bono'

tvN has released a fun Snow White-inspired teaser for its upcoming drama “Pro Bono”!

“Pro Bono” is a chaotic courtroom drama about a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly becomes a public interest lawyer. Jung Kyung Ho will star as Kang David, a former judge who winds up trapped in a large law firm’s overlooked pro bono team, which earns zero revenue.

The playful new teaser begins with Kang David proudly entering a courtroom during his days as an “influencer judge” with 120,000 followers. As he poses for a selfie amidst a swarm of photographers and their flashing lights, Kang David suddenly spots a shiny red apple on the ground.

One fatal whiff later, Kang David is knocked unconscious—and when he wakes up, his life has changed completely. His new legal team—and an adorable puppy—wake him up and urgently tell him he’s due in court. Looking around, Kang David realizes that he’s in the markedly unglamorous of a pro bono team. The teaser’s caption then asks, “Just one poisoned apple, and he’s become a public interest lawyer?!”

The video ends with Kang David yelling angrily at the camera, “I want to go back!”

Check out the new teaser below!

“Pro Bono” will premiere on December 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

