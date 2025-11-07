Kim Se Jeong Is The Spitting Image Of Kang Tae Oh's Late Royal Consort In 'Moon River'

MBC’s “Moon River” has shared a sneak peek of Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong’s unforgettable first meeting!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance drama about a crown prince who has lost his smile and a woman who has lost her memory. When they wake up in one another’s bodies, they are forced to live each other’s lives while hiding their mysterious secret.

Kang Tae Oh will star as crown prince Lee Gang, who is acting as regent in place of his father, who is unable to handle state affairs. Although he should be focused on ruling the nation, after losing his beloved royal consort, the devastated Lee Gang is more interested in fashion and style than state affairs.

However. Lee Gang’s life is turned upside down when he unexpectedly comes across Park Dal I (Kim Se Jeong), a wandering merchant who lives in a completely different world from his own. When Lee Gang spots Park Dal I chatting with a merchant at a market, he freezes in shock.

As he gazes longingly at a woman he’s only just met for the first time, Lee Gang’s eyes are full of desperate yearning and sorrow. Meanwhile, Park Dal I is visibly bewildered by the unusual behavior of a man she’s never seen before.

To find out what unfolds during Lee Gang and Park Dal I’s first encounter, tune in to the premiere of “Moon River” on November 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST! The drama will also be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, you can watch teasers for “Moon River” with English subtitles below:

