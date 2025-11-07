Kim Hee Sun Reunites With Her Former Rival As Tenant And Landlord In 'No Next Life'

Kim Hee Sun has an unfortunate reunion with her former nemesis in TV Chosun’s upcoming drama “No Next Life”!

“No Next Life” is a comedy starring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon as three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As the three friends each set out on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.

Kim Hee Sun will play the role of Jo Na Jung, who was once a top home shopping host before giving up her career to become a stay-at-home mom and take care of her two sons. Han Ji Hye will play Yang Mi Sook, Jo Na Jung’s bitter rival from their middle school days.

In newly released stills from the upcoming drama, Jo Na Jung and Yang Mi Sook meet again after 27 years as tenant and landlord. When Jo Na Jung visits a real estate office to sign a lease, she unexpectedly runs into Yang Mi Sook, the owner of the home she is about to move into.

In order to get on Yang Mi Sook’s good side, Jo Na Jung casts her pride aside and puts on a friendly smile. However, the wealthy Yang Mi Sook’s relaxed and haughty demeanor winds up making her furious and leaving her ego bruised. Meanwhile, the contrast between the elegantly dressed Yang Mi Sook’s attire and Jo Na Jung’s casual clothing only serves to highlight the stark difference between their lifestyles.

The “No Next Life” production team teased, “In this scene, Kim Hee Sun and Han Ji Hye, who were nemeses during their school days, reunite years later in the most realistic of places: a real estate office, a place where one’s survival is on the line.”

“Please look forward to this moment in which nemeses Kim Hee Sun and Han Ji Hye meet,” they continued, “as well as the savage bickering between 40-something women who have met again after 27 years.”

“No Next Life” will premiere on November 10 at 10 p.m. KST.

