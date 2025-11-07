Choi Woo Shik Subdues Seo Bum June Who Disrespects Jung So Min In 'Would You Marry Me'

SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” has shared more stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

“Would You Marry Me” is a romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min plays Yoo Mary, a small business owner who needs his cooperation in order to claim the prize she won in a newlywed home lottery.

In episode 8, Kim Woo Joo and Yoo Mary confirmed their feelings for each other and began a sweet romance. But the moment they started dating, Mary’s ex-fiancé Kim Woo Joo (Seo Bum June) appeared in front of her, saying, “Did you have fun? That fake newlywed life,” ramping up the tension.

Ahead of today’s broadcast, new stills were released showing Woo Joo, Mary, and the ex-fiancé Woo Joo locked in a standoff in front of the townhouse. Mary’s gaze toward her ex is icy.

In another image, Mary and the ex-fiancé Woo Joo trade fiery words, heightening the suspense.

Further stills show Woo Joo subduing the ex-fiancé. Grabbing the ex’s wrist, Woo Joo’s eyes burn with anger, ready to explode at any moment.

All eyes are on what will unfold in this late-night, three-way confrontation at the townhouse between Woo Joo, Mary, and the ex-fiancé Woo Joo.

Episode 9 of “Would You Marry Me” will air on November 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

