Lee Jae In And Hong Kyung Navigate Power And Survival In Earthquake Survival Film “Concrete Market”

Lee Jae In and Hong Kyung’s new film “Concrete Market” has unveiled its first stills!

Set in the aftermath of a massive earthquake, “Concrete Market” takes place in the only apartment complex left standing, where a marketplace called “Hwanggung Market” emerges. As survivors begin trading goods in their own ways to stay alive, an unpredictable power struggle unfolds within the isolated community.

The newly released stills capture a tense atmosphere as Lee Jae In, who steps into Hwanggung Market for the first time, crosses paths with Hong Kyung, one of its key figures.

Lee Jae In transforms into Choi Hee Ro, a mysterious newcomer whose sudden arrival disrupts the order within Hwanggung Market. With her cold demeanor and unreadable expression, she exudes a quiet menace that threatens the market’s peace.

Hong Kyung takes on the role of Kim Tae Jin, the loyal right-hand man to Hwanggung Market’s leader Park Sang Yong (Jung Man Sik). Beneath his ruthless exterior lies a deep inner conflict, amplified by his rebellious energy and raw intensity.

The film also stars Yoo Su Bin as Park Chul Min, Tae Jin’s rival and Park Sang Yong’s other trusted aide, along with Kim Gook Hee as Mi Sun and Choi Jung Woon as Se Hee.

“Concrete Market” is slated for release on December 3.

