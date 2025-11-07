Ha Seung Ri Can’t Hide Her Jealousy Over Hyun Woo’s Popularity At Work In “Marie And Her Three Daddies”

Ha Seung Ri and Hyun Woo will now work at the same hospital in “Marie and Her Three Daddies”!

“Marie and Her Three Daddies” follows Marie (Ha Seung Ri) on her journey to uncover the truth about her father, ultimately depicting the creation of an unconventional family built on bonds deeper than blood.

Previously, Marie and Lee Kang Se (Hyun Woo) both interviewed for intern and resident positions at Uhm Hospital. Though they thought their interviews went poorly, they were both accepted, moving one step closer to achieving their dreams.

As they start their new chapter together, the upcoming episode teases their first day at work, where the two cross paths in crisp suits, exuding the youthful excitement of career newcomers. However, the sweet moment doesn’t last long—Marie can’t hide her irritation when she notices the female interns showing interest in Kang Se.

Meanwhile, Kang Se gets flustered by Marie’s jealous glare and shows her an awkward smile, leaving viewers curious about what sparked her reaction—and how their budding workplace romance will unfold.

With Marie now joining Uhm Hospital, her story becomes even more intertwined with her three potential fathers—Lee Poong Joo (Ryu Jin), Jin Gi Sik (Gong Jung Hwan), and Kang Min Bo (Hwang Dong Joo), a sperm donor participant at the hospital’s fertility center—raising anticipation for the upcoming developments.

Another romance also seems to be blossoming within the hospital—between Poong Joo and Moon Sook Hee (Park Hyun Jung), who has long harbored feelings for him. Their scene dancing tango together with bright smiles hints at a heartwarming turn in their story, making viewers wonder if Sook Hee’s long one-sided love will finally be returned.

Find out in the next episode of “Marie and Her Three Daddies” on November 7 at 8:30 p.m. KST!

