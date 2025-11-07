Kim Se Jeong Wins Over Customers With Her Clever And Unconventional Sales Skills In “Moon River”

MBC’s new drama “Moon River” has unveiled a glimpse of Kim Se Jeong, the rising star of the merchant world, in action!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance drama that follows Crown Prince Lee Gang (Kang Tae Oh), a man who has lost his smile, and Park Dal I (Kim Se Jeong), a traveling merchant who has lost her memory. When their souls mysteriously switch, they are forced to live each other’s lives while concealing their secret.

Park Dal I is a merchant with unmatched sales skills—able to make even the stingiest customer open their wallet. Though she may appear to be a refined young lady at first glance, Dal I is a spirited wanderer who travels across the country selling goods, speaking in a hearty Chungcheong Province dialect, and carrying a mix of boldness and mischief. Her quick thinking and sharp intuition make her a natural at the trade.

Unlike other merchants who try to promote their goods with flowery words, Park Dal I wins over customers with her perfectly timed push-and-pull tactics and the nerve to boldly approach the largest house in town instead of setting up shop in the marketplace. With her wit, confidence, and irresistible charisma, she stands out as a one-of-a-kind merchant.

The newly released stills offer a peek into Dal I’s signature sales scene. Carrying a bundle nearly her own size, she flashes a bright smile and gestures playfully in front of a noblewoman, her eyes gleaming with mischief.

In other stills, Dal I and the noblewoman are pressing their ears against a large jar as if trying to listen to something inside—before Dal I proudly pats it with satisfaction, hinting that her unorthodox sales technique has once again worked wonders.

Tune in to the first episode of “Moon River” on November 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST to discover Park Dal I’s clever and unpredictable sales secret! “Moon River” will also be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch teasers for “Moon River” with English subtitles below:

