Woo Ji Hyun, Kang Shin, And More Bring Colorful Energy To Kim Yo Han And Hwang Bo Reum Byeol’s Campus Life In “LOVE.exe”

The upcoming campus romance drama “LOVE.exe” has unveiled new stills featuring its scene-stealing supporting cast!

“LOVE.exe” is a romantic comedy that tells the chaotic love story of Kang Min Hak (Kim Yo Han), an influencer and model who boasts over 1 million followers, and Ju Yeon San (Hwang Bo Reum Byeol), an engineering student who excels academically but struggles with romance.

The newly released photos capture a lively glimpse of life at Hangang University, introducing the colorful characters who bring extra charm to the story. Heo Jung Do transforms into Ki Myo Han, the head of the engineering department—which is facing a financial crisis. Deeply trusted by the university board and considered a strong candidate for the next president, Ki Myo Han’s faint smile and eccentric style hint at his layered personality.

Adding to the excitement are the strikingly good-looking students from the modeling department. Kang Shin takes on the role of Im Yu Ri, the beautiful and capable student council president, while Lee Joon Hyuk plays Paeng Gil Tan, a blonde student who effortlessly switches between macho charm and playful mischief. Both characters will become entangled in intriguing relationships with computer science majors and Ju Yeon San’s best friends, Yang Na Rae (Kwon Young Eun) and Kang Dong Won (Min Seo).

Meanwhile, Woo Ji Hyun plays Kang Jae Hak, Kang Min Hak’s manager and half-brother, who watches over his every move. Genuinely wishing for Min Hak’s success, Kang Jae Hak will serve as a dependable yet slightly overprotective supporter of Min Hak.

Kim Yo Han shared, “The senior actors were so kind and considerate, which made filming comfortable and enjoyable. The entire cast had such bright energy, and the atmosphere on set was amazing.”

Director Yoon Sung Ho added, “I’m deeply grateful to all the actors for approaching the project as if they were the main characters.” He also spotlighted Kang Shin as a key performer to watch, noting, “Im Yu Ri is a very multi-dimensional character, and Kang Shin has this classic movie-star aura—she radiates timeless beauty even without filters or slow-motion effects.”

“LOVE.exe” will premiere on November 13.

