Rosé And Bruno Mars's 'APT.' 'KPop Demon Hunters' Soundtrack, KATSEYE, And 'Maybe Happy Ending' Soundtrack Nominated For 2026 Grammys

The nominees have been unveiled for the 2026 Grammy Awards!

The Grammys announced the nominees for next year’s ceremony on November 7 (local time), revealing major nominations for K-pop and music created by Koreans.

Rosé and Bruno Mars’s “APT.” and HUNTR/X’s “Golden” from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack along with KATSEYE are all nominated in the General Field.

“APT.” is nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, “Golden” is nominated for Song of the Year, and KATSEYE is nominated for Best New Artist.

“Golden” and “APT.” are also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance along with KATSEYE’s “Gabriela.”

The “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack is additionally up for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, and “Golden” is nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

The soundtrack for “Maybe Happy Ending,” a Korean musical co-produced by Hue Park that made its Broadway debut in 2024, has snagged a nomination for Best Musical Theater Album following six wins at the Tony Awards earlier this year.

The 2026 Grammys will be held on February 1, 2026 in Los Angeles. Congratulations to all the nominees!