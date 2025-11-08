'Moon River' Premieres To Promising Ratings As 'Would You Marry Me' Remains No. 1

MBC’s “Moon River” is off to a strong start!

Just one episode into its run, the new fantasy romance drama starring Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong has already earned higher viewership ratings than any episode of its predecessor “To the Moon,” the drama that previously occupied its time slot. According to Nielsen Korea, the November 7 premiere of “Moon River” scored an average nationwide rating of 3.8 percent.

Meanwhile, SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” remained first place in its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 6.8 percent.

