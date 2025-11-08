Choi Woo Shik And Jung So Min Share An Emotional Embrace In 'Would You Marry Me'

Will Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min’s love be able to weather the storm ahead on “Would You Marry Me”?

SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” is a romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min plays Yoo Mary, a small business owner who needs his cooperation in order to claim the prize she won in a newlywed home lottery.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Would You Marry Me,” Kim Woo Joo and Yoo Mary got back together with a tearful kiss after their breakup. However, with both Mary’s former fiancé Woo Joo (Seo Bum June) and Baek Sang Hyun (Bae Na Ra) having found out about their fake marriage, the couple is now facing their biggest crisis yet.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Woo Joo and Mary go for a walk together late at night. As they hold hands tightly in the middle of the street, as if unwilling to let go of one another, their loving gazes hint at the depth of their feelings.

When Woo Joo’s face becomes clouded with worry, Mary embraces him and pats his back comfortingly—piquing curiosity as to what could have happened to make Woo Joo so troubled.

To find out what sorts of unexpected events lie in store for Woo Joo and Mary, catch the next episode of “Would You Marry Me” on November 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Jung So Min in “Love Reset” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Choi Woo Shik’s film “The Policeman’s Lineage” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)