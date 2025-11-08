Kang Tae Oh Joins Kim Se Jeong In Her Quest On 'Moon River'

Get ready for an unexpected alliance between Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong on the next episode of MBC’s “Moon River”!

“Moon River” is a new fantasy romance drama about a crown prince who has lost his smile and a woman who has lost her memory. When they wake up in one another’s bodies, they are forced to live each other’s lives while hiding their mysterious secret.

On the first episode of “Moon River,” Park Dal I (Kim Se Jeong) arrived in Hanyang with a mission: to save the widowed daughter of Lord Heo (Choi Duk Moon), who was being pressured to end her own life after losing her husband. In spite of her aunt’s warnings that she must never step foot in Hanyang, Park Dal I boldly set out for the capital, where she encountered princes Lee Gang (Kang Tae Oh) and Lee Woon (Lee Sin Young).

Meanwhile, Lee Gang’s world was shaken when he spotted Park Dal I, who was the spitting image of his beloved late crown princess. After laying eyes on Park Dal I, Lee Gang’s longing for his late wife grew even stronger. The episode ended with the two fatefully crossing paths again as Park Dal I accidentally fell into Lee Gang’s arms while running away.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode, Park Dal I hurriedly rushes to rescue Lord Heo’s daughter, whose hand she holds tightly as they attempt to escape. Another photo captures Park Dal I seemingly cornered as she desperately brandishes a wooden staff like a weapon.

In contrast to this tension, Lee Gang looks utterly relaxed as he arrives on the scene with a regal aura. As Lee Gang dashingly steps up to protect Park Dal I, he will wind up joining her in her quest to save the young widow.

The second episode of “Moon River” will air on November 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the first episode of the drama with subtitles on Viki below!

