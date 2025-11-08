xikers Smashes Their 1st-Week Sales Record With 'HOUSE OF TRICKY : WRECKING THE HOUSE'

xikers’ latest comeback is off to a promising start!

Last week, the KQ Entertainment boy group made their comeback with the new mini album “HOUSE OF TRICKY : WRECKING THE HOUSE” and its catchy title track “SUPERPOWER.”

According to Hanteo Chart, xikers has achieved the highest first-week sales of their career thus far with the mini album. In the first week of its release (October 31 to November 6), “HOUSE OF TRICKY : WRECKING THE HOUSE” sold an impressive total of 327,734 copies—easily breaking xikers’ previous first-week sales record of 224,437 set by their 2024 mini album “HOUSE OF TRICKY : Trial And Error” last year.

Additionally, “HOUSE OF TRICKY : WRECKING THE HOUSE” recorded nearly double the first-week sales achieved by xikers’ last mini album “HOUSE OF TRICKY : SPUR,” which sold 174,104 copies in the first week of its release back in April.

Congratulations to xikers!

