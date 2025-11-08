Watch: ALLDAY PROJECT Appears On 'Knowing Bros' In New Preview

ALLDAY PROJECT is coming to “Knowing Bros” (“Ask Us Anything”) as a full group!

On November 8, the popular JTBC variety show aired a sneak peek of its upcoming episode, which will feature all five members of ALLDAY PROJECT as guests.

The preview begins with the ALLDAY PROJECT members showing off their dance moves, as well as Tarzzan chatting with fellow Gyeongsang Province native Kang Ho Dong in their regional dialect.

Later, when Lee Soo Geun asks Youngseo if she has any connections to the cast based on their names, she makes everyone crack up by firmly replying, “I believe I don’t have any.”

Kang Ho Dong goes on to ask if the other ALLDAY PROJECT members have been to Annie’s house, and Youngseo shares that she’s even had ramen at Annie’s place. Seo Jang Hoon then jokingly asks Annie, “Invite us over too. We’ll also just eat ramen and then leave right away.”

The preview ends with a glimpse of the idols playing various games together with the “Knowing Bros” cast.

ALLDAY PROJECT’s episode of “Knowing Bros” will air on November 15 at 9 p.m. KST. Check out the full preview below!

In the meantime, watch full episodes of “Knowing Bros” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now