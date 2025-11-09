AHOF Breaks Their 1st-Week Sales Record In Less Than 4 Days With 'The Passage'

AHOF is displaying impressive growth with their first comeback!

On November 4, the “Universe League” boy group made their first-ever comeback with the mini album “The Passage” and its title track “Pinocchio.”

According to Hanteo Chart, by the end of November 7, “The Passage” had already sold an impressive total of 368,965 copies. Within just four days of its release, the mini album has already managed to break AHOF’s previous first-week sales record of 360,985 set by their debut mini album “WHO WE ARE” earlier this year.

With the rest of the week still left to go, it remains to be seen just how much higher AHOF’s record will climb by the end of November 10.

Congratulations to AHOF!

Watch AHOF’s comeback performance on the latest episode of “Music Bank” below:

