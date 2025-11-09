Lee Junho And Kim Min Ha Get Close On The Subway In 'Typhoon Family'

Get ready for another butterflies-inducing moment on the subway on “Typhoon Family”!

“Typhoon Family” is a tvN drama starring 2PM’s Lee Junho as Kang Tae Poong, a carefree party boy whose world is turned upside down when he suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company during the IMF crisis of 1997.

Previously on “Typhoon Family,” Kang Tae Poong and Oh Mi Seon (Kim Min Ha) met for the very first time on the subway. Oh Mi Seon stole glances at Kang Tae Poong, who was dozing off while holding a bouquet of flowers, while Tae Poong stared intently at an advertisement in the newspaper she was holding.

Later, Tae Poong boldly confessed his feelings to Mi Seon, who in turn grew jealous when the daughter of a conglomerate family expressed interest in Tae Poong. Over the course of their business trip to Thailand, the bond between the two deepened—but when Tae Poong cautiously leaned in for a kiss, Mi Seon pushed him away, telling him, “I don’t think now is the time for this.”

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Tae Poong and Mi Seon return to the subway for another memorable scene. In order to protect Mi Seon in a crowded subway car, Tae Poong valiantly blocks the other passengers from pressing against her—and the resulting close physical proximity between the two is certain to get viewers’ hearts racing.

The “Typhoon Family” production team teased, “In today’s episode, Tae Poong and Mi Seon will board the subway one more time. During their first meeting, they didn’t know one another, but they are now commuting to work together as Typhoon Trading’s CEO and employee.”

They continued, “The subtle emotions between the two of them as they get closer amidst the packed crowd will create romantic tension and make viewers’ hearts flutter.”

The next episode of “Typhoon Family” will air on November 9 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

