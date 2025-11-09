Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, And Jin Seo Yeon Are Full Of Warmth And Passion On Set Of 'No Next Life'

TV Chosun’s upcoming drama “No Next Life” has shared a glimpse of its stars behind the scenes of filming!

“No Next Life” is a comedy starring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon as three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As the three friends each set out on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.

In newly released behind-the-scenes photos from the set, Kim Hee Sun displays both passion and focus as she prepares to film a scene with her script in hand. However, another photo shows a warmer, more playful side of the actress: when a stray cat wanders onto the set, she crouches down with a smile to play with it.

Han Hye Jin also showcases her professionalism while rehearsing for an emotional scene, captivating everyone on set with her intense acting. In another photo, Han Hye Jin never loses her smile, even when the wait time for a scene from the protagonists’ college days grows longer than expected.

Finally, Jin Seo Yeon’s meticulous attention to detail in every scene makes her an energizing presence on set.

“With their solid acting skills as a foundation, Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon are giving their very best and pouring their all into filming, and the laughter and passion never stop flowing on set,” said the drama’s production team. “Please look forward to seeing how the fantastic teamwork of these three people, each of whom has her own distinct individuality, will manifest in ‘No Next Life.’”

“No Next Life” will premiere on November 10 at 10 p.m. KST.

