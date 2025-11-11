Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, November Week 2

Music
Nov 11, 2025
by edward1849

LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI” moves up 18 spots to take over as the new No. 1 song this week. Congratulations to LE SSERAFIM!

Featuring BTS’s j-hope, “SPAGHETTI” is an alternative funk pop genre song that compares the members that you can’t help but keep thinking about to spaghetti that gets stuck in your teeth.

NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine,” which previously topped the chart for two weeks, drops one spot to No. 2. Remaining at No. 3 is BOYNEXTDOOR’s “Hollywood Action.”

One more song newly entered the top 10 this week. Moving up one spot to No. 10 is Davichi’s “TIME CAPSULE.” It is a reflective and emotional ballad about the past self meeting the present self via a time capsule.

Singles Music Chart - November 2025, Week 2
  • 1 (+18) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Image of SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Album: SPAGHETTI
    Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM
    • Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    • Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 19 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 2 (-1) Blue Valentine
    Image of Blue Valentine
    Album: Blue Valentine
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    • Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia
    • Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (–) Hollywood Action
    Image of Hollywood Action
    Album: The Action
    Artist/Band: BOYNEXTDOOR
    • Music: Pop Time, Zico, Kako, Woonhak
    • Lyrics: Zico, Kako, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, Woonhak
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (-2) FOCUS
    Image of FOCUS
    Album: FOCUS
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Wilson, Matosic, Whitmore, Collier
    • Lyrics: KENZIE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
  • 5 (-1) JUMP
    Image of JUMP
    Album: JUMP
    Artist/Band: BLACKPINK
    • Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    • Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 17 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 6 (+1) XOXZ
    Image of XOXZ
    Album: IVE SECRET
    Artist/Band: IVE
    • Music: van Elsas, Warrington, Frost, Rosen, Carpenter
    • Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 10 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 7 (-2) Rich Man
    Image of Rich Man
    Album: Rich Man
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Tarpley, Kanner, Samama, Ryan Jhun
    • Lyrics: Le’mon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 8 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (-2) Good Goodbye
    Image of Good Goodbye
    Album: Good Goodbye
    Artist/Band: Hwasa
    • Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa
    • Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 6 Peak on chart
       
  • 9 (–) FAMOUS
    Image of FAMOUS
    Album: FAMOUS
    Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT
    • Music: Jumpa, Valentina, Zikai, Norib, Dominsuk, Vince
    • Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Youngseo, TEDDY, Vince, Valentina, Zikai, Norib
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 9 Previous rank
       
    • 20 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (+1) TIME CAPSULE
    Image of TIME CAPSULE
    Album: TIME CAPSULE
    Artist/Band: Davichi
    • Music: Lee Mujin
    • Lyrics: Lee Mujin
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 11 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 10 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (+1) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER
12 (-2) GO! CORTIS
13 (–) body Dayoung
14 (–) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
15 (new) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim
16 (+1) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
17 (+1) Drowning WOODZ
18 (new) Beat-Boxer NEXZ
19 (+1) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub
20 (new) Back to Life &TEAM
21 (+1) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
22 (-7) BURNING UP MEOVV
23 (-7) OVERDRIVE TWS
24 (+2) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO
25 (new) 트로피 (TROPHY) 82MAJOR
26 (+4) toxic till the end Rosé
27 (+2) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
28 (-3) like JENNIE Jennie
29 (-21) 오늘은 왠지 (Maybe Today) Lee Chan Won
30 (new) 어둠 속에서 (In The Dark) TEMPEST
31 (new) SUPERPOWER (Peak) xikers
32 (-11) 빌려온 고양이 (Do the Dance) ILLIT
33 (-2) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
34 (new) HOME WEi
35 (-8) 바이, 썸머 (Bye, Summer) IU
36 (-1) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong
37 (–) 한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again) Lee Changsub
38 (-5) ME+YOU TWICE
39 (-11) ICU Xdinary Heroes
40 (-2) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
41 (new) 사랑은 어쩌고 (Where’s Your Love) LUCY
42 (-2) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam
43 (-9) Mamma Mia izna
44 (-8) Flower OVAN
45 (-4) 가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes) DK
46 (new) 앞머리 (Prayer) Jung Seung Hwan
47 (-1) 청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story) Lee Mujin
48 (-16) Irony DKB
49 (-2) 5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman) (feat. Lay Bankz) CxM
50 (-27) Be I Hebi


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

