Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, November Week 2
LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI” moves up 18 spots to take over as the new No. 1 song this week. Congratulations to LE SSERAFIM!
Featuring BTS’s j-hope, “SPAGHETTI” is an alternative funk pop genre song that compares the members that you can’t help but keep thinking about to spaghetti that gets stuck in your teeth.
NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine,” which previously topped the chart for two weeks, drops one spot to No. 2. Remaining at No. 3 is BOYNEXTDOOR’s “Hollywood Action.”
One more song newly entered the top 10 this week. Moving up one spot to No. 10 is Davichi’s “TIME CAPSULE.” It is a reflective and emotional ballad about the past self meeting the present self via a time capsule.
-
1 (+18) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
- Chart Info
- 19 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (-1) Blue Valentine
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (–) Hollywood Action
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
-
4 (-2) FOCUS
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
5 (-1) JUMP
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 17 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
6 (+1) XOXZ
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 10 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
7 (-2) Rich Man
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
8 (-2) Good Goodbye
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
-
9 (–) FAMOUS
- Chart Info
- 9 Previous rank
- 20 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
10 (+1) TIME CAPSULE
- Chart Info
- 11 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 10 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (+1)
|WE GO UP
|BABYMONSTER
|12 (-2)
|GO!
|CORTIS
|13 (–)
|body
|Dayoung
|14 (–)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|15 (new)
|달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say)
|Roy Kim
|16 (+1)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|17 (+1)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|18 (new)
|Beat-Boxer
|NEXZ
|19 (+1)
|시작의 아이 (Starting With You)
|Maktub
|20 (new)
|Back to Life
|&TEAM
|21 (+1)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|22 (-7)
|BURNING UP
|MEOVV
|23 (-7)
|OVERDRIVE
|TWS
|24 (+2)
|사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love)
|HANRORO
|25 (new)
|트로피 (TROPHY)
|82MAJOR
|26 (+4)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|27 (+2)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|28 (-3)
|like JENNIE
|Jennie
|29 (-21)
|오늘은 왠지 (Maybe Today)
|Lee Chan Won
|30 (new)
|어둠 속에서 (In The Dark)
|TEMPEST
|31 (new)
|SUPERPOWER (Peak)
|xikers
|32 (-11)
|빌려온 고양이 (Do the Dance)
|ILLIT
|33 (-2)
|운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025))
|Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
|34 (new)
|HOME
|WEi
|35 (-8)
|바이, 썸머 (Bye, Summer)
|IU
|36 (-1)
|순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment)
|Lim Young Woong
|37 (–)
|한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again)
|Lee Changsub
|38 (-5)
|ME+YOU
|TWICE
|39 (-11)
|ICU
|Xdinary Heroes
|40 (-2)
|MY LOVE (2025)
|Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
|41 (new)
|사랑은 어쩌고 (Where’s Your Love)
|LUCY
|42 (-2)
|나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly)
|Hwang Karam
|43 (-9)
|Mamma Mia
|izna
|44 (-8)
|Flower
|OVAN
|45 (-4)
|가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes)
|DK
|46 (new)
|앞머리 (Prayer)
|Jung Seung Hwan
|47 (-1)
|청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story)
|Lee Mujin
|48 (-16)
|Irony
|DKB
|49 (-2)
|5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman) (feat. Lay Bankz)
|CxM
|50 (-27)
|Be I
|Hebi
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%