Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, November Week 2

LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI” moves up 18 spots to take over as the new No. 1 song this week. Congratulations to LE SSERAFIM!

Featuring BTS’s j-hope, “SPAGHETTI” is an alternative funk pop genre song that compares the members that you can’t help but keep thinking about to spaghetti that gets stuck in your teeth.

NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine,” which previously topped the chart for two weeks, drops one spot to No. 2. Remaining at No. 3 is BOYNEXTDOOR’s “Hollywood Action.”

One more song newly entered the top 10 this week. Moving up one spot to No. 10 is Davichi’s “TIME CAPSULE.” It is a reflective and emotional ballad about the past self meeting the present self via a time capsule.

Singles Music Chart - November 2025, Week 2 1 (+18) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope) Album: SPAGHETTI Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Genres: Dance Chart Info 19 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

2 (-1) Blue Valentine Album: Blue Valentine Artist/Band: NMIXX Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

3 (–) Hollywood Action Album: The Action Artist/Band: BOYNEXTDOOR Music: Pop Time, Zico, Kako, Woonhak Lyrics: Zico, Kako, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, Woonhak Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

4 (-2) FOCUS Album: FOCUS Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Wilson, Matosic, Whitmore, Collier Lyrics: KENZIE Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

5 (-1) JUMP Album: JUMP Artist/Band: BLACKPINK Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 17 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

6 (+1) XOXZ Album: SECRET IVE SECRET Artist/Band: IVE Music: van Elsas, Warrington, Frost, Rosen, Carpenter Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young Genres: Dance Chart Info 7 Previous rank 10 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

7 (-2) Rich Man Album: Rich Man Artist/Band: aespa Music: Tarpley, Kanner, Samama, Ryan Jhun Lyrics: Le’mon Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

8 (-2) Good Goodbye Album: Good Goodbye Artist/Band: Hwasa Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae Genres: Ballad Chart Info 6 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

9 (–) FAMOUS Album: FAMOUS Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT Music: Jumpa, Valentina, Zikai, Norib, Dominsuk, Vince Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Youngseo, TEDDY, Vince, Valentina, Zikai, Norib Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 9 Previous rank 20 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

10 (+1) TIME CAPSULE Album: TIME CAPSULE Artist/Band: Davichi Music: Lee Mujin Lyrics: Lee Mujin Genres: Ballad Chart Info 11 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 10 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (+1) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER 12 (-2) GO! CORTIS 13 (–) body Dayoung 14 (–) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 15 (new) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim 16 (+1) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 17 (+1) Drowning WOODZ 18 (new) Beat-Boxer NEXZ 19 (+1) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub 20 (new) Back to Life &TEAM 21 (+1) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 22 (-7) BURNING UP MEOVV 23 (-7) OVERDRIVE TWS 24 (+2) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO 25 (new) 트로피 (TROPHY) 82MAJOR 26 (+4) toxic till the end Rosé 27 (+2) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 28 (-3) like JENNIE Jennie 29 (-21) 오늘은 왠지 (Maybe Today) Lee Chan Won 30 (new) 어둠 속에서 (In The Dark) TEMPEST 31 (new) SUPERPOWER (Peak) xikers 32 (-11) 빌려온 고양이 (Do the Dance) ILLIT 33 (-2) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung 34 (new) HOME WEi 35 (-8) 바이, 썸머 (Bye, Summer) IU 36 (-1) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong 37 (–) 한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again) Lee Changsub 38 (-5) ME+YOU TWICE 39 (-11) ICU Xdinary Heroes 40 (-2) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho 41 (new) 사랑은 어쩌고 (Where’s Your Love) LUCY 42 (-2) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam 43 (-9) Mamma Mia izna 44 (-8) Flower OVAN 45 (-4) 가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes) DK 46 (new) 앞머리 (Prayer) Jung Seung Hwan 47 (-1) 청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story) Lee Mujin 48 (-16) Irony DKB 49 (-2) 5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman) (feat. Lay Bankz) CxM 50 (-27) Be I Hebi





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%