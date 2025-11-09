KATSEYE's 'Touch' Becomes Their First MV To Surpasses 200 Million Views

KATSEYE has reached a new YouTube milestone!

On November 9 at around 5 p.m. KST, the music video for KATSEYE’s “Touch” surpassed 200 million views, making it approximately one year, three months, and 14 days since since the music video’s release on July 26, 2024 at 1 p.m. KST.

“Touch” is also KATSEYE’s first music video to reach 200 million views.

Congratulations to KATSEYE!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “Touch” again below: