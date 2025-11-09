Multiple EVNNE Members Renew Contracts With Jellyfish Entertainment + Full-Group Activities Under Discussion

Multiple members of EVNNE have renewed their contracts with Jellyfish Entertainment!

On November 9, Jellyfish Entertainment shared an update regarding the EVNNE members’ contract statuses. Read the full statement below:

EVNNE is a seven-member group consisting of Keita, Park Han Bin, Lee Jeong Hyeon, Yoo Seung Eon, Ji Yun Seo, Mun Jung Hyun, and Park Ji Hoo—former “Boys Planet” contestants—that debuted in September 2023. Currently, EVNNE is gearing up for their 2025-2026 fan meeting “OUR EVNNEing.”

Wishing the best for the EVNNE members in their next chapter!

