Ryu Seung Ryong Aims To Return To Headquarters Despite Jung Eun Chae's Skepticism In 'The Dream Life Of Mr. Kim'

JTBC’s “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” has shared new stills previewing the upcoming episode!

Based on a webtoon, “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” follows a middle-aged man who loses everything he once believed was valuable. Through his journey, he comes to realize that his worth doesn’t lie in being a major corporate manager, but in embracing his true self.

Previously, Kim Nak Soo (Ryu Seung Ryong) was demoted from the head of the sales department of ACT headquarters to the factory safety management position.

The newly released stills capture Kim Nak Soo actively partaking in managing safety unlike when he first entered the factory. Despite clashing with the factory workers, he thoroughly examines the site while writing reports, with Kim Nak Soo sharing an intense glint in his eyes that is different from before.

Factory task leader Lee Joo Young (Jung Eun Chae) nonchalantly keeps watch of Kim Nak Soo, who has suddenly changed his attitude. Having seen many people become the safety management team leader and eventually leave, Kim Nak Soo’s efforts seem futile to her. Viewers are curious to find out if Kim Nak Soo will be able to overcome the difficulties at the factory and return to headquarters.

The next episode of “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” will air on November 9 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

