VERIVERY Announces Long-Awaited Comeback With Teaser For 'Lost And Found'

The wait is nearly over: VERIVERY has finally announced a comeback date!

On November 10 at midnight KST, VERIVERY officially announced the date and details for their long-awaited return following Dongheon’s military discharge and Kangmin, Gyehyeon, and Dongheon’s recent appearance on the Mnet survival show “BOYS II PLANET.”

In what marks their first comeback in approximately two years and seven months, VERIVERY will return with the new single album “Lost and Found” on December 1 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out VERIVERY’s first teaser for the upcoming release below!

