Watch: Ahn Eun Jin And Kim Mu Jun Join 'Running Man' Cast For Kiss-Themed Episode In Fun Preview

“Dynamite Kiss” stars Ahn Eun Jin and Kim Mu Jun are coming to “Running Man”!

On November 9, the popular variety show aired a sneak peek of its next episode, which will feature the two “Dynamite Kiss” actors as guests.

In keeping with the theme of the guests’ upcoming rom-com drama, the episode will be a chaotic kiss-themed special in which the members leave lipstick marks on one another and try to guess who kissed them.

The preview also teases a love triangle between Ahn Eun Jin, Kim Mu Jun, and Yang Se Chan, with the “Running Man” cast jokingly accusing Kim Mu Jun of having feelings for his co-star. The cast members also bring up the “love triangle” between Ji Ye Eun, Yang Se Chan, and Choi Daniel—and when Ji Suk Jin asks Ji Ye Eun to choose one of them, she immediately picks Yang Se Chan.

Ahn Eun Jin and Kim Mu Jun’s episode of “Running Man” will air on November 23 at 6:10 p.m. KST. Check out the new preview below!

Watch full episodes of “Running Man” with subtitles on Viki below:

