Jang Ki Yong Promises Lots Of Kissing And A Chameleon-Like Lead In Upcoming Drama 'Dynamite Kiss'

Jang Ki Yong says the kiss scenes are a highlight of his upcoming drama “Dynamite Kiss”!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a new SBS romantic comedy about a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother in order to get a job and a team leader who falls in love with her.

Jang Ki Yong will star as Gong Ji Hyuk, a high-flying management consultant who appears aloof and is usually cool-headed. However, his life is turned upside down when he falls head over heels for Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), with whom he shares an earth-shattering kiss.

In terms of how he prepared for his role in “Dynamite Kiss,” Jang Ki Yong shared, “When I first encounter a new project or character, I’m the type who usually worries a lot. So I read the script many times and also read it together with the director, and if there’s anything I’m confused about, I try to ask a lot of questions. While filming ‘Dynamite Kiss,’ there was a lot of communication and discussion on set.”

“”Dynamite Kiss’ has a very bubbly script,” continued the actor. “I worked hard to try to capture that aspect of it. Once I started actually acting on set, I realized that the character of Gong Ji Hyuk was a lot more colorful and chameleon-like than I had expected. In order to properly bring that out, I tried to stay focused until the very end of filming.”

“Because there’s a lot of kissing in the drama, I hope that many lovers and couples will watch it,” added Jang Ki Yong. “Because Gong Ji Hyuk and Go Da Rim’s first meeting and first kiss are so dynamic, I think viewers will be able to enjoy the drama more if they follow along with the two characters’ emotions.”

“Dynamite Kiss” will premiere on November 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jang Ki Yong in “Now, We Are Breaking Up” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)