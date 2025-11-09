i-dle's Miyeon Doubles Her 1st-Week Sales Record With 'MY, Lover'

i-dle’s Miyeon is soaring to new heights with her solo comeback!

Last week, Miyeon made her return with her second mini album “MY, Lover” and its emotional title track “Say My Name” on November 3.

Hanteo Chart has now reported that “MY, Lover” sold an impressive total of 201,478 copies in the first week of its release (November 3 to 9). Notably, the figure is more than double Miyeon’s previous first-week sales record of 99,078 set by her debut mini album “MY” back in 2022.

Congratulations to Miyeon on her successful comeback!

