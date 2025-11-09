HyunA Reassures Fans After Fainting On Stage During WATERBOMB MACAO

HyunA has apologized to her fans after fainting on stage during her performance at WATERBOMB MACAO 2025.

On October 9, HyunA lost consciousness and collapsed while performing her hit song “Bubble Pop” at WATERBOMB MACAO. After her backup dancers rushed to her aid, she was carried off stage by security.

Although the reason for her fainting spell remains unknown, many have speculated that it was due to her recent extreme dieting and weight loss, as HyunA previously revealed on November 4 that she had lost 10 kilograms (approximately 22 pounds) in just one month.

Later that night, HyunA took to Instagram to share the following message apologizing and reassuring her fans that she was okay:

I’m truly, truly sorry..

Although it was only a short time since my last performance, I wanted to show you a great performance, but I don’t feel like I managed to be professional, and to be honest, I don’t remember anything. After constantly thinking about it for a while, I wanted to tell you this no matter what.

Many Macao fans came, and including our A-ings [HyunA’s fans], everyone paid money to watch this performance, so I feel apologetic and truly sorry. I’ll try to build my stamina and consistently work hard in the future. It would be amazing if everything went the way I wanted it to, but I’ll try hard..!!

I want to thank you for always adoring, loving, and cherishing me ever since I was young, despite my shortcomings.

And I’m really okay! Don’t worry about me! I hope everyone has a good night.. sleep well!!

We hope HyunA feels much better soon!

Source (1) (2)