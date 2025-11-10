Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Go Eun, And Park Hae Soo Get Caught Up In A Murder Case In New Drama “The Price Of Confession”

The upcoming drama “The Price of Confession” has unveiled its first stills featuring its cast!

“The Price of Confession” is a mystery thriller that follows Yun Soo (Jeon Do Yeon), a woman accused of murdering her husband, and Mo Eun (Kim Go Eun), a mysterious figure known as a witch.

In the still, Yun Soo looks startled after witnessing something in the dimly lit darkness. Another shows her dressed in an orange prison uniform—a sight that raises questions about whether she is truly guilty of killing her husband. Before the incident, Yun Soo’s anxious and confused expression contrasts sharply with her resolute, determined gaze afterward, hinting at what triggered her transformation.

Mo Eun, led away in handcuffs by police, shows a blank expression and hollow gaze that suggest why she comes to be called a witch. Mo Eun, showing no sign of guilt despite committing a horrific crime, raises curiosity about what kind of deal she offers Yun Soo in exchange for her confession.

Baek Dong Hun (Park Hae Soo) is a prosecutor who works to uncover the secrets of Yun Soo and Mo Eun. In the stills, Baek Dong Hun personally investigates the bloody crime scene, showing his determination to uncover the truth.

“The Price of Confession” will premiere on December 5.

