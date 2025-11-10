Minseo, Kwon Young Eun, Lim Sung Kyun, And Lee Ji Hye Stand As The Pillars Of The Engineering Department In New Drama “LOVE.exe”

The upcoming campus romance drama “LOVE.exe” has unveiled more stills featuring its supporting cast!

“LOVE.exe” is a romantic comedy that tells the chaotic love story of Kang Min Hak (Kim Yo Han), an influencer and model who boasts over 1 million followers, and Ju Yeon San (Hwang Bo Reum Byeol), an engineering student who excels academically but struggles with romance.

The newly released photos capture the members of Hangang University’s computer engineering department.

The trio from the department—Ju Yeon San, Yang Na Rae (Kwon Young Eun), and Kang Dong Won (Minseo)—stand side by side, their identical posture alone showing the close bond they share.

Among them is Yang Na Rae, a BL enthusiast who dreams of a romance straight out of a web novel. Having never been in a proper relationship, Yang Na Rae’s main focus is dating. She welcomes the merger of her department with the modeling department and dreams of glory days, but in reality, it shows no result.

Kang Dong Won shows an intense gaze, as if she has spotted a target. As the student council president of the Computer Engineering Department and an openly lesbian student, she exudes a unique girl-crush charm, earning the nickname “Engineering Department’s Kang Dong Won.” She strongly opposes the merger with the modeling department and takes decisive action. The close friendship and chemistry among the computer engineering trio are expected to bring energy and liveliness to the story.

More stills show Ban Ji No (Lim Sung Kyun) and Eum Nan Sae (Lee Ji Hye). Ban Ji No, a former “Children’s Quiz King” contestant, is Ju Yeon San’s rival. As a child, he competed with Ju Yeon San for the top spot but suffered a crushing defeat. He is locked in a one-sided rivalry with Yeon San, who completely ignores him.

Eum Nan Sae is a unique professor known as a living legend in South Korea’s computer engineering world. With an enigmatic style, unreadable gaze, and commanding speech, Eum Nan Sae leaves students flustered in every class.

Director Yoon Sung Ho highlighted Yang Na Rae and Kang Dong Won as notable characters. He praised Kwon Young Eun, who plays Yang Na Rae, saying, “She is a perfect actor who delivers natural movements and actions every time we ask, whether it’s singing or delivering lines.”

He also revealed the story behind casting Minseo, who plays Kang Dong Won, saying, “While writing the script, the visual and personality of the character Kang Dong Won, the passionate student council president, was modeled on Minseo.”

“LOVE.exe” will premiere on November 13. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Minseo in “Imitation” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)