Watch: Ahn Eun Jin Gets Jang Ki Yong To Pretend To Be Her Boyfriend In 'Dynamite Kiss' Preview

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled a sneak peek at the first episode!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

In the newly released teaser, Go Da Rim sees Gong Ji Hyuk eating breakfast at the hotel and walks over to confront him. Confused, Gong Ji Hyuk asks, “Why are you here?” to which Go Da Rim replies, “Why else would I be at a hotel? I’m on vacation.”

As a conversation hinting at some form of misunderstanding occur about Go Da Rim’s missing cash, the two unexpectedly run into Go Da Rim’s ex-boyfriend.

When asked if Gong Ji Hyuk is her boyfriend, Go Da Rim hesitates before linking arms with Gong Ji Hyuk and saying, “That’s right. I’ll introduce him—he’s my boyfriend.”

Check out the chaotic teaser below!

“Dynamite Kiss” will premiere on November 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

