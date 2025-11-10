So Ju Yeon Transforms Into A Passionate “Pro Bono” Lawyer In New Drama

tvN’s upcoming drama “Pro Bono” has unveiled its first glimpse of So Ju Yeon’s character!

“Pro Bono” is a chaotic courtroom drama about a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly becomes a public interest lawyer.

So Ju Yeon plays Park Ki Bbeum, a public interest lawyer who becomes completely absorbed once she takes an interest in something. From a young age, she enjoyed “fangirling” across various fields—novels, musicals, comics, and animation—but after taking a liberal arts class by chance, she became fascinated by constitutional law, leading her to become a “law enthusiast.”

Park Ki Bbeum finds joy in copying constitutional articles neatly into beautifully decorated notebooks and spends her days happily visiting libraries to read and study various legal texts. Fueled by her passion, she graduates at the top of her law school class and now works as a lawyer on a pro bono team that provides free legal services for the public good.

The newly released stills capture the daily life of public interest lawyer Park Ki Bbeum. Her sparkling eyes as she defends her clients in court reflect her fierce passion as a law enthusiast.

In particular, her bright and lively expression while immersed in her cases draws attention. While it may be “just work” for others, for Park Ki Bbeum, every moment spent with the law is a source of happiness and healing. Viewers are curious to see the powerful fangirl energy that law enthusiast Park Ki Bbeum will bring to the courtroom.

“Pro Bono” will premiere on December 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

