K-Pop Idols Reveal Whether They Will Be Taking This Week's 2026 College Entrance Exam

With South Korea’s annual college entrance exam coming up this week, many celebrities who are currently high school seniors (mostly born in 2007) have shared whether they will be taking the 2026 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT)!

ZEROBASEONE’s Han Yu Jin, TWS’s Kyungmin, KickFlip’s Donghyeon, and izna’s Ryu Sarang will be taking the CSAT this year.

IVE’s Leeseo, tripleS’s SooMin, ChaeWon, HaYeon, and HyeRin, idntt’s Lee Jaeyoung and Hwang Bo Min Gyeol, Hearts2Hearts’ Yuha and Stella, TIOT’s Shin Ye Chan, YUHZ’s Jaeil, izna’s Choi Jungeun, BABYMONSTER’s Ahyeon and Rami, MEOVV’s Narin, KATSEYE’s Yoonchae, and ILLIT’s Wonhee will not be taking this year’s CSAT.

This year’s 2025 CSAT will be held nationwide on November 13.

Wishing the best of luck to all the students taking the CSAT!

Source (1) (2) (3) (4)



