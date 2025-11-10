“Dynamite Kiss” Leads Jang Ki Yong And Ahn Eun Jin Talk Chemistry, Teamwork, And Mutual Admiration

“Dynamite Kiss” stars Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin have shared praises for each other!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

When asked about their experience working together and what they admired most about one another, both actors shared heartfelt compliments.

Jang Ki Yong said of Ahn Eun Jin, “She’s a wonderful actress with great energy. Thanks to her, the atmosphere on set was always positive, and our chemistry was fantastic.” He went on to add, “She was like vitamin C for our drama—always full of life and energy. I still remember patting each other on the back after our final shoot, feeling grateful that we made it through together. I really want to thank her.”

Ahn Eun Jin, in return, shared, “He’s such a versatile actor. He always kept an open mind when we exchanged ideas, which made our scenes more fun and dynamic.” She continued, “He’s incredibly attentive—he observes, listens, and never misses a single detail. That sensitivity really gave his character, Gong Ji Hyuk, more depth and richness.”

“Dynamite Kiss” will premiere on November 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

