BLACKPINK's Jennie To Perform At Mad Cool Festival 2026 In Madrid

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is officially joining the star-studded lineup for Mad Cool Festival 2026!

On November 10, organizers announced that Jennie will take the stage on July 9, marking her highly anticipated solo appearance at one of Europe’s biggest music festivals.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary next year, Mad Cool Festival has been held annually in Madrid, Spain, since 2016 and is known for bringing together some of the most celebrated global artists across genres.

Next year’s event will run from July 8 to 11 at Iberdrola Music in Villaverde, featuring over 70 world-class performers, including Foo Fighters, Florence + the Machine, Twenty One Pilots, Lorde, Pulp, Wolf Alice, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Moby, and more.

Ticket information can be found via the festival’s official website here. Check out the full lineup below!

Are you ready to see Jennie light up the stage at Mad Cool Festival 2026?