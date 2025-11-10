Park Ji Hu, Cho Jun Young, Choi Bomin, And Park You Na Talk About Their Off-Screen Friendship Behind “Spirit Fingers”

“Spirit Fingers” has unveiled new behind-the-scenes stills!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Spirit Fingers” is a healing youth romance that follows a group of young people as they embark on a colorful journey to discover their true colors.

Touted as a wholesome and healing drama about the growth and love of young people, “Spirit Fingers” has been steadily winning viewers’ hearts. In response to this growing support, the production team released a series of behind-the-scenes photos filled with the cast’s youthful energy and vibrant charm.

The newly released stills showcase the cast’s genuine smiles and camaraderie. From Park Ji Hu flashing a peace sign in front of a snack shop to Cho Jun Young smiling warmly on the street, their natural chemistry perfectly mirrors the tender emotions between their characters, Song U Yeon and Nam Gi Jeong.

One of the drama’s biggest charms lies in the strong bond between the cast members. Even off camera, the actors were often seen laughing, joking, and rehearsing lines together, creating a heartwarming atmosphere throughout filming. Along with Park Ji Hu and Cho Jun Young, all the Spirit Fingers members, including Choi Bomin, Park You Na, Kwon So Hyun, Kim Seul Gi, Lee Jin Hyuk, and Im Chul Soo, reportedly got along so well that they brought real-life liveliness to the set.

The actors themselves praised this chemistry as one of the show’s greatest strengths. Park Ji Hu shared, “Every single day on set was pure happiness with the Spirit Fingers members. I especially remember the croquis club scenes where everyone’s unique colors really stood out.” Cho Jun Young added, “The set felt so comfortable—we could communicate freely, and a lot of our laughter and ad-libs came out naturally, like real friends.”

Choi Bomin also shared, “Since I spend a lot of time with You Na, Ji Hu, and Jun Young, our closeness naturally showed on screen.” Meanwhile, Park You Na commented, “There was never a dull moment during filming. Everyone was so bright and full of energy, which made the atmosphere incredibly fun.”

The production team remarked, “As the cast grew closer—just like the real Spirit Fingers members—the set was always cheerful. Their care and consideration for one another naturally came through, giving the drama an extra layer of warmth.” They continued, “Even after filming ended, the cast stayed in touch through group chats and trips together, forming genuine friendships. That bond and energy are being felt by viewers, and we’re so grateful for the love the show is receiving. Please continue watching ‘Spirit Fingers’ through its second half!”

The next episodes of “Spirit Fingers” will be released on November 12.

