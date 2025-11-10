Watch: Lee Junho And Kim Min Ha Exchange Ideas To Perfect Their Romantic Kiss Scene In “Typhoon Family”

“Typhoon Family” has unveiled a behind-the-scenes video capturing Lee Junho and Kim Min Ha as they film their first kiss scene!

“Typhoon Family” is a tvN drama starring 2PM’s Lee Junho as Kang Tae Poong, a carefree party boy whose world is turned upside down when he suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company during the IMF crisis of 1997.

The newly released video takes fans behind the camera of the drama’s Thailand shoot. In one scene, Lee Junho playfully made loud driving noises as he pretended to drive a tuk-tuk, before deciding, “I think I can actually drive this.” With help from a local staff member, he quickly learned how to operate the vehicle—and proudly completed the scene himself, flashing a triumphant grin.

Next came the filming of Kang Tae Poong and Oh Mi Seon’s hilarious failed kiss scene. When Kang Tae Poong leaned in, Oh Mi Seon panicked and pushed him away with surprising strength, sending him tumbling back. While doing the scene, the two burst into laughter, joking, “She suddenly became a macho girl!”

The video also revealed the filming of their real first kiss. Discussing the scene with the director, Lee Junho shared his thoughts: “By that point, they’re already swept up by the mood—anyone could tell they have feelings for each other, but they’re still trying to hold back.” He added, “So I think it would feel more natural if they whisper intimately, like a couple already dating, and then kiss.”

After wrapping up the final shoot in Thailand, Kim Min Ha reflected, “It was really hot, and it rained a lot, but we became even closer through it all. I honestly don’t know how time passed so quickly.” Lee Junho added, “The weather was quite the challenge, but we worked hard through it. Now that we’ve finished our two-week schedule in Thailand, we’ll be heading back to Korea to film the second half of ‘Typhoon Family.’”

Watch the video below!

“Typhoon Family” airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Min Ha in “Way Back Love” with subtitles on Viki:

Watch Now

And check out Lee Junho’s drama “The Red Sleeve” below!

Watch Now