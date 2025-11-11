Park Seo Joon Sweetly Carries Won Ji An On His Back In New Drama “Surely Tomorrow” Poster

JTBC’s upcoming rom-com “Surely Tomorrow” has dropped its first poster!

“Surely Tomorrow” is a romantic comedy about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.

The poster offers a glimpse of the two characters during the time they were each other’s first love.

Seo Ji Woo shows an innocent face as she rides on Lee Gyeong Do’s back. Her carefree touch pairs perfectly with Lee Gyeong Do’s warm gaze as he effortlessly responds to her.

In particular, the bright smiles on Lee Gyeong Do and Seo Ji Woo’s faces show that simply being together makes them completely happy. It remains to be seen how their unforgettable first love, which remains a powerful memory, will shape their lives.

The production team said, “Throughout the poster shoot, from the outfits, atmosphere, and expressions, it truly felt like seeing Lee Gyeong Do and Seo Ji Woo in their youthful days. When they are together, Lee Gyeong Do and Seo Ji Woo shine brighter than anyone else, and with actors Park Seo Joon and Won Ji An bringing their story to life, their chemistry is expected to make everyone’s hearts flutter. Please look forward to it.”

“Surely Tomorrow” will premiere on December 6 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

