Ha Jung Woo And Kong Hyo Jin Lock Lips While Their Spouses Lee Ha Nee And Kim Dong Wook Look On In 'The People Upstairs'

Ha Jung Woo’s upcoming film “The People Upstairs” has released new stills!

Directed by Ha Jung Woo, “The People Upstairs” tells the unpredictable events that unfold when a couple living upstairs (Ha Jung Woo and Lee Ha Nee) and a couple living downstairs (Kong Hyo Jin and Kim Dong Wook) sit down for an awkward dinner after a series of nightly noise disputes between floors.

The stills show neighbors Mr. Kim (Ha Jung Woo) and Jung Ah (Kong Hyo Jin) sharing a kiss while Jung Ah’s husband, Hyun Soo (Kim Dong Wook), looks on in shock.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kim’s wife, Soo Kyung (Lee Ha Nee), also watches the scene, but instead of being surprised, she observes with an intrigued expression.

Going beyond a simple apology or response to noise complaints, the story will lead into a fun and bold conversation between two very different couples. The film will come alive through director Ha Jung Woo’s sharp eye and talent for finding the humor in awkward situations. Moreover, each of the four leads will bring their own timing and rhythm to their roles.

“The People Upstairs” will hit theaters across Korea on December 3.

