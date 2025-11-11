Lee Seo Jin And Kim Kwang Kyu To Make Special Cameos In New Drama 'Dynamite Kiss'

SBS’s upcoming drama “Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled new stills of Lee Seo Jin and KIm Kwang Kyu’s special appearances!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows the story of Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

While filming the drama on Jeju Island, Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin appeared on Lee Seo Jin and Kim Kwang Kyu’s variety show “My Grumpy Secretary,” where Lee Seo Jin and Kim Kwang Kyu became their temporary managers.

The new stills from the two actors’ cameo shoot highlight their commanding presence and authentic chemistry. In the stills, Lee Seo Jin and Kim Kwang Kyu are enjoying breakfast in what appears to be a hotel restaurant. The two are set up as a couple in love, with Kim Kwang Kyu casually attempting to feed Lee Seo Jin, who humorously gives him a deadpan look.

Lee Seo Jin and Kim Kwang Kyu’s perfectly timed comedic interactions reportedly sparked a “try not to laugh” challenge between Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin, who also had to maintain eye contact during the scene.

The drama’s production team said, “Thanks to the efforts of actors Lee Seo Jin and Kim Kwang Kyu, the set was filled with laughter. Even though the scene was improvised, they immediately developed their characters and coordinated perfectly, earning our admiration as we thought, ‘As expected from the best!’ Thanks to their performance, not only Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin, but also the entire crew was able to continue filming in a cheerful atmosphere. We would like to once again express our gratitude to senior actors Lee Seo Jin and Kim Kwang Kyu.”

“Dynamite Kiss” will premiere on November 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

