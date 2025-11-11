Park You Na Struggles To Deny Her Growing Feelings For Choi Bomin In “Spirit Fingers”

“Spirit Fingers” has shared new stills from its upcoming episode!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Spirit Fingers” is a healing youth romance that follows a group of young people as they embark on a colorful journey to discover their true colors.

Spoilers

Previously in “Spirit Fingers,” Koo Seon Ho (Choi Bomin), who has been secretly in love with his longtime friend Nam Green (Park You Na) for seven years—ever since middle school—finally confessed his feelings, saying, “I don’t want to stay friends with you. There’s only one way for you to keep seeing me until the day you die.”

However, Nam Green’s reaction was to draw a line. When her precious friend Seon Ho suddenly approached her as a man, she was overwhelmed and tried to deny her confused emotions. Seon Ho had no choice but to take a step back.

Then, in last week’s episode, Seon Ho dropped a bombshell by announcing that he was joining the military. The unexpected news after his confession left Nam Green feeling a strange emptiness and emotional confusion.

In a previously released teaser for the upcoming episode, Seon Ho’s new strategy for pursuing Nam Green was revealed. He tells her, as if casting a spell, “You must never miss me. Never think about my charms. Never see me in a new light.” The mysterious line raises curiosity about what will unfold next.

In the newly released stills, Nam Green is seen gazing intently at Seon Ho, who has fallen asleep on a library desk. Her gaze lingers on his face—his lashes, his nose, his lips, which she has seen countless times, all suddenly seem different. Realizing her own reaction, Nam Green’s expression subtly changes, hinting at her growing confusion.

Seon Ho, who seems to be aware of her changing feelings, opens his eyes slightly with a smile. Though he told her not to think of him, it seems his real plan was to make her think of nothing but him.

To Nam Green, Seon Ho had always been a good friend—a warm, dependable presence who always took her side no matter what. But after learning about his true feelings, everything has begun to change.

As she tries to convince herself that he is just a friend, she finds herself feeling uneasy at the thought of his absence and feels her heart flutter at his gaze, clear signs that her feelings for him are beginning to change. Viewers can’t wait to find out if Seon Ho’s new strategy will finally make Nam Green stop denying her own feelings. They are also eager to see how the romance between the two longtime friends will unfold.

The next episodes of “Spirit Fingers” will be released on November 12.

In the meantime, catch up on the drama below:

Source (1)