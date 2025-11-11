Lee Yoo Young Transforms Into The Successor To A Top Law Firm In New Drama 'Pro Bono'

tvN’s upcoming drama “Pro Bono” has unveiled new stills of Lee Yoo Young in character!

“Pro Bono” is a chaotic courtroom drama about a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly becomes a public interest lawyer.

Lee Yoo Young plays Oh Jung In, the newly appointed CEO of top law firm Oh & Partners. Having earned her position after a lifetime of grueling tests under her father—the firm’s founder, who was once called the king of the legal world—she holds a deep attachment to and strong sense of ownership over the firm.

Immediately after becoming the new CEO, Oh Jung In begins making changes, aiming to step out of her father’s shadow and build a fully independent “Oh Jung In’s Oh & Partners.”

In the newly released stills, the charismatic Oh Jung In is able to fill a room with her presence alonce. Having passed the test set by her father and established herself as CEO at Oh & Partners, she radiates a relaxed demeanor and graceful elegance.

Meanwhile, a tense atmosphere surrounds Oh Jung In as she appears inside the courthouse with a strong, unwavering presence. After years of learning the ways of power and how to read its currents as a successor, all eyes are on how Oh Jung In will stand on her own.

“Pro Bono” will premiere on December 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Yoo Young’s special appearance in “Law and The City” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)