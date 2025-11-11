Lee Jung Jae And Lim Ji Yeon Face Unexpected Crisis In “Nice To Not Meet You”

tvN’s “Nice to Not Meet You” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Nice to Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots, and Wi Jeong Sin (Lim Ji Yeon), a justice-obsessed, award-winning political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Lim Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin coincidentally ended up hospitalized in the same place. After Hyun Jun heroically saved Jung Sin when she suddenly collapsed, the two experienced a series of surprising events that allowed them to see new sides of each other, hinting at a possible change in their relationship.

The episode ended with another coincidental meeting arranged by their younger siblings, leaving viewers eager for the next development.

The newly released photos tease a chaotic press conference, heightening viewers’ curiosity. Lim Hyeon Jun freezes when asked, “Mr. Lim Hyeon Jun, have you seen the article that just came out?” Viewers’ attention is now on the scoop that has him all flustered.

Wi Jeong Sin, who for some reason couldn’t attend the press conference, rushes to the venue only to find that it has already ended, leaving her visibly disappointed. Viewers are eager to see what impact the exclusive report and the press conference will have on the two.

The stills below show Lim Hyeon Jun having an online meeting with a tarot reader (played by Dasom), sparking further intrigue. Feeling frustrated by a situation where nothing seems to go right, Hyun Jun decides to entrust his fate to a tarot reading, sparking curiosity about what message the cards will reveal to him.

Another image shows Wi Jeong Sin anxiously waiting for someone. Her unusually tense expression hints at an impending, unsettling truth, heightening the tension.

The production team commented, “In the upcoming episode, Lim Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin will face an unexpected crisis. Please watch to see how this situation affects their relationship,” adding, “The surprise appearance of the tarot reader, Dasom, will also be intriguing.”

The next episode of “Nice to Not Meet You” airs on November 11 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

