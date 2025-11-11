Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se, And Heo Sung Tae Confirmed To Star In New Action-Comedy Drama

It’s official: Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se, and Heo Sung Tae will be teaming up in MBC’s new drama “Fifties Professionals.”

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men whose destinies bring them back into action. Once at the top of their respective fields, the three men find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth behind that day—an unsolved mystery that has been buried for 10 years.

Shin Ha Kyun stars as Jung Ho Myung, a former top black agent of the National Intelligence Service. Framed for a crime he didn’t commit, Jung Ho Myung now hides his identity and works as the head chef of a thriving Chinese restaurant on Yeongseon Island, all while secretly pursuing the “item” that ruined his life.

Oh Jung Se plays Bong Je Soon, a North Korean special agent who has lost his memory. Once known as “Bulgae”—the North’s most lethal human weapon—Je Soon is stranded on Yeongseon Island after an accident during a mission. As he struggles with identity confusion and an overbearing boss, he begins piecing together his lost memories.

Heo Sung Tae transforms into Kang Beom Ryong, a former legendary gangster turned convenience store owner. Once the second-in-command of the notorious Hwasan Gang, Beom Ryong heads to Yeongseon Island in pursuit of the “item” and Ho Myung, seeking revenge and planning to restore everything to the way it was while loyally looking after his imprisoned boss.

“Fifties Professionals” is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2026.

