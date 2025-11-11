Lee Yi Kyung Steps Down From “The Return Of Superman” + Kim Jong Min To Join As New MC

Lee Yi Kyung will be stepping down from KBS2’s variety show “The Return of Superman.”

On November 11, a representative from the program confirmed, “Lee Yi Kyung’s appearance on the show has been canceled, and Koyote’s Kim Jong Min has been finalized as the new MC.”

Back in October, the show announced Lee Yi Kyung and YouTuber RalRal as new MCs, drawing attention as Lee Yi Kyung would have been the show’s first unmarried host. However, following his withdrawal, Kim Jong Min will now take over the role.

Kim Jong Min’s first recording will take place on November 19, and the episode will air on November 26.

“The Return of Superman” airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. KST.

