Ahn Eun Jin And Jang Ki Yong’s Chaotic First Meeting Begins With An Unexpected Hug In “Dynamite Kiss”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Dynamite Kiss” has offered a glimpse of the chaotic first encounter between Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

The newly released stills capture Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim exploring the scenic beauty of Jeju Island. Gong Ji Hyeok exudes effortless charisma in a black leather jacket and sunglasses, while Go Da Rim, posing playfully next to a statue with the same expression, radiates an adorable and endearing charm.

However, their trips take an unexpected turn when they cross paths for the first time on a seaside cliff. Just as Gong Ji Hyeok is savoring the ocean breeze, Go Da Rim suddenly rushes forward and hugs him tightly from behind. The startled look on his face and the intense expression on hers hint that something extraordinary has just happened.

The production team shared, “In Episode 1, Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin’s characters meet on Jeju Island for very different reasons, but their first encounter turns out to be an unexpected twist. The two actors capture the moment with natural chemistry and a refreshing charm, making their characters’ first meeting delightfully funny. We hope viewers will look forward to it and show lots of love for the drama.”

“Dynamite Kiss” will premiere on November 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

